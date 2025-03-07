Advantage Solutions Q4 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), a business solutions provider to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, reported Friday that its fourth- quarter net loss widened sharply, while adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, increased amid weak revenues.

For the quarter, net loss was $177.94 million, compared to prior year's net loss of $2.66 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.9 percent to $94.56 million from last year's $86.83 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10.6 percent from 8.8 percent a year ago.

Revenues for the three months declined to $892.29 million from $991.95 million a year ago. Organic revenues in the quarter declined 2.4 percent.

