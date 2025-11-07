AdvanSix Turns To Q3 Loss, Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), a manufacturer of polymer resins, on Friday reported a loss for the third quarter of 2025, compared with a profit a year earlier, primarily impacted by lower sales as well as higher expenses.

Net loss was $2.64 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with net income of $22.27 million, or $0.82 per share, in the same quarter of 2024.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $2.15 million or $0.08 per share, down from $23.99 million or $0.80 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter declined to $374.47 million from $398.19 million a year earlier.

AdvanSix share were down more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $18.15, down 3.82% on Thursday.

