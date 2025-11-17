AdvanSix (ASIX) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from the latest reported closing price of $15.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.06%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 32,779K shares. The put/call ratio of ASIX is 2.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,178K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 49.65% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,730K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,596K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 1.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 968K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 948K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 1.02% over the last quarter.

