AdvanSix (ASIX) Gets ISCC PLUS for Three Manufacturing Sites

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX has announced that three of its manufacturing sites, located in Frankford, PA, Hopewell, VA, and Chesterfield, VA, have been certified to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard.



ISCC PLUS is a worldwide recognized voluntary certification scheme for creating sustainable supply chains. The ISCC PLUS accreditation, which is verified by an in-depth audit, recognizes the adoption of clear, transparent and traceable processes, particularly for organizations that use the mass balancing approach to manage feedstock volumes and sustainability features. This approach monitors AdvanSix's use of recycled materials at its facilities to aid in the transition to circular economy concepts of reduce, reuse and recycle.



AdvanSix is committed to offering solutions that not only represent its sustainability focus but also assist its customers in transforming and meeting their own environmental goals, all while creating a socially responsible future.



The current ISCC PLUS certification encompasses AdvanSix's vertically integrated plants in Frankford, Hopewell and Chesterfield, which produce nylon solutions, plant nutrients and chemical intermediates.



This new certification adds to AdvanSix's existing recycled nylon product lines, which contain either 100% post-industrial recycled content or 100% post-consumer recycled content and have SCS Recycled Content Certifications. AdvanSix's ISCC PLUS certification helps customers to make faster progress toward their sustainability goals in the production of a wide range of downstream products, from strong packaging and attractive textiles to fuel-efficient cars and long-lasting electrical wiring.



