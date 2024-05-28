Advanced Systems Reshuffles Funding Strategy

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:5TY) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced the withdrawal of two resolutions related to the issuance and conversion of T3 Notes from its upcoming EGM on May 31, 2024. The company plans to seek shareholder approval for a restructured proposed RCN Issuance, which will now include three tranches of notes, at a subsequent EGM. Additionally, they have confirmed that alternative funding will be sought if shareholder approval is not obtained for this issuance, which is aimed at funding a proposed acquisition.

