Advanced Systems Automation Announces Rights and Warrants Issue

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited is initiating a renounceable rights and warrants issue, offering three rights shares for every two existing shares held by entitled shareholders, along with two warrants for every three rights shares subscribed. The company has dispatched notification letters and relevant forms to eligible shareholders, detailing how they can access the offer information statement online. This strategic move aims to raise capital while engaging their existing shareholder base, though foreign shareholders will not be able to participate in this offering.

