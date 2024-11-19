Advanced Micro Devices's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 112 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $2,444,046, and 87 are calls, amounting to $6,143,486.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $300.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 3839.03 with a total volume of 92,523.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $57.3 $57.0 $57.0 $195.00 $1.1M 624 201 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $23.95 $23.35 $23.6 $195.00 $944.0K 233 400 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $45.75 $45.55 $45.75 $100.00 $320.2K 3 95 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.98 $150.00 $248.3K 20.3K 1.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.73 $2.69 $2.72 $160.00 $135.7K 20.0K 1.5K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 16,521,435, the price of AMD is down by -0.02%, reaching $138.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $187.4.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $169. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $198. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $185. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

