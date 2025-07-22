Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For July 22

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 148 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 60 are puts, totaling $3,845,890, and 88 are calls, amounting to $4,122,466.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $300.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 6919.31, with a total volume reaching 1,267,243.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.25 $7.27 $130.00 $157.6K 12.9K 1.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $27.1 $27.0 $27.1 $155.00 $135.5K 304 57 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $150.00 $109.0K 14.0K 2.1K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $34.25 $34.2 $34.25 $170.00 $102.7K 62 30 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.35 $20.25 $20.35 $170.00 $101.7K 448 108

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

With a volume of 38,735,277, the price of AMD is down -1.41% at $154.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $176.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $175. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $200. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Melius Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Bernstein Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

