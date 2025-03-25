Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,457, and 7 were calls, valued at $563,636.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $150.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 8485.58, with a total volume reaching 4,336.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.5 $110.00 $261.2K 2.5K 48 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $6.95 $6.45 $6.7 $107.00 $80.4K 3.7K 125 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.75 $19.5 $19.6 $130.00 $74.4K 15.4K 0 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.78 $1.75 $1.78 $115.00 $70.7K 14.6K 3.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $27.3 $26.2 $27.2 $150.00 $54.4K 108 40

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 6,327,670, the price of AMD is down by -0.46%, reaching $113.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $120.

