Advanced Micro Devices Stock Falls 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) are falling about 12 percent on Wednesday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $211.46 on the Nasdaq, down 12.81 percent. The stock opened at $209.79 and has climbed as high as $218.58 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $76.48 to $267.08.

AMD closed trading at $242.11 on Tuesday.

