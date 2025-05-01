Advanced Micro Devices Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a prominent American semiconductor company specializing in high-performance computing and graphics solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and valued at $155.3 billion by market cap, AMD offers a diverse product portfolio, including Ryzen CPUs for desktops and laptops, Radeon GPUs for gaming and professional graphics, and EPYC processors for data centers.

Shares of this semiconductor titan have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. AMD has declined 38.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 10.6%. In 2025, AMD stock is down 19.4%, compared to the SPX’s 5.3% fall on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AMD has also trailed the S&P Semiconductor SPDR (XSD). The exchange-traded fund has dropped 14.1% over the past year.

AMD stock rose 4.5% on Apr. 24, outperforming the broader market rally, as investor sentiment improved on reports of easing U.S. trade tensions and positive analyst coverage that boosted confidence in the semiconductor company.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect AMD’s EPS to grow a solid 42% to $3.72 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or met the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 41 analysts covering AMD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 26 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 14 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 27 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 30, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AMD with a “Buy” rating and a $110 price target, citing strong market share gains, consistent performance, and growth momentum.

The mean price target of $141.22 represents a 45.1% premium to AMD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $225 suggests an upside potential of 131.1%.

