Advanced Micro Devices Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $262,706, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $190,265.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $98.0 to $130.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $98.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.05 $2.99 $3.0 $100.00 $91.2K 20.4K 669 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.0 $2.99 $3.0 $103.00 $75.0K 2.0K 258 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.4 $105.00 $50.4K 7.3K 71 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $1.63 $1.62 $1.63 $104.00 $40.8K 3.4K 1.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $100.00 $36.4K 20.4K 301

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,191,743, the price of AMD is up by 0.03%, reaching $102.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $120. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

