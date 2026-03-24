Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like a Hot Buy Heading Into Earnings

With Q1 2026 earnings around the corner, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is back in focus—and the setup suggests the stock may be closer to a rebound than a breakdown. While down approximately 30% from its peaks and struggling to gain traction ahead of the report, indications from the charts, the outlook, analyst sentiment trends, institutional buying, and potential for outperformance point to a robust recovery this year.

AMD Market Waits for MI450 Catalyst

The story remains the same as it has been for the past year: Advanced Micro Devices is on track to launch rack-scale AI datacenter solutions and emerge as a direct competitor to NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). NVIDIA will likely retain its first-mover advantage, but there is room for AMD to flourish.

Not only are demand trends suggestive, but the company's lineup of MI450 GPUs offers significant advantages, including superior power efficiency, memory capacity, and cost of ownership, all of which are critical in the age of inference.

Hyperscalers in need of support for inference capacity may flock to these products, and there is a looming specter for the AI industry that AMD is well-positioned to mitigate. AI datacenter GPUs operate at high power and maximum output for extended durations. The loads put immense stress on hardware, leading to early burnout.

Some estimates put the AI upgrade cycle at only 18 months, suggesting the first AI datacenters are already nearing the end of their useful lifespan. In this scenario, not only will AI GPU demand remain strong, but AMD’s devices may prove the popular choice, as they operate at lower power, have theoretically longer lifespans, and are lower in cost of operation. In this scenario, Advanced Micro Devices will not only regain lost market share but potentially claim new share as the industry matures.

The MI450’s are expected to launch in the back half of the year, potentially leading to triple-digit revenue acceleration within the first or second quarter of availability. As it stands, the forecasts are very cautious, expecting only 40% and 50% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 this year, and for only marginal acceleration in the following year.

Even so, at this pace, the valuation metrics put the stock at only 8X the 2030 forecasts, suggesting a minimum 200% upside. 200% upside would align this stock with the broad market upside on a current-year-earnings basis; assuming the market reinstates a premium, the upside could run in the 300% to 400% range within the next few years. NVIDIA's stock price rose by more than 500% after it broke above comparable resistance targets, and similar upside could lie ahead for AMD.

Technical Trends Underpinned by Analysts and Institutional Trends

AMD’s stock price moved above its critical target late in 2025 and has been establishing a support base at that level in early 2026. The weekly chart shows support just above $186, with price action nearly closing the gap formed in October. There is a risk that support will fail to hold at this level, but analyst sentiment trends and institutional buying suggest otherwise. Institutional activity reflects a robustly bullish market, with them owning more than 70% of the stock, buying on balance on a trailing 12-month basis, buying for three consecutive quarters, and ramping activity in early Q1.

Analyst trends are likewise bullish, with coverage rising, sentiment firming, and the price target trending upward. MarketBeat’s data shows high conviction within the group: there are 40 current ratings, the Moderate Buy is verging on Strong Buy, and the consensus upside tops 40%, with an additional 30% at the high end. Assuming Advanced Micro Devices continues to build on its momentum, analyst trends will remain positive, and the high-end may move even higher.

Catalysts for the move include the Helios launch and partnerships with companies such as Celestica (NYSE: CLS). Celestica is designing and manufacturing scale-up switches to enable large-scale clustering of AMD products. The partnership helps clear the path for MI450 deployments at scale, the key to unlocking the robust revenue and earnings outlook.

Risks include geopolitical issues, competition, and supply chain issues. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is a critical component and is essentially sold out through next year. It is possible that HBM supply will limit AMD’s revenue growth, but efforts are underway to mitigate this, including expanding its work with Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF).

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