Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

February 03, 2026 — 04:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.511 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.519 billion or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.1% to $10.270 billion from $7.658 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.511 Bln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $10.270 Bln vs. $7.658 Bln last year.

