Advanced Micro Devices (BIT:1AMD) Price Target Increased by 39.52% to 362.02

The average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices (BIT:1AMD) has been revised to €362.02 / share. This is an increase of 39.52% from the prior estimate of €259.47 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €113.07 to a high of €547.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.09% from the latest reported closing price of €385.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 645 owner(s) or 16.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMD is 0.43%, an increase of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 1,251,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 105,940K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,791K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,585K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 45.74% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 37,604K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,846K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,325K shares , representing an increase of 29.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,249K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,912K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 88.25% over the last quarter.

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