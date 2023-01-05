Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Unveils Products to Boost Prospects

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently introduced its latest portfolio of high-performance PC products for desktops and mobiles.

AMD launched three new Ryzen X3D processors - the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D to the Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processor lineup1. The new processors are designed for gamers and creators and provide 14% faster performance than the previous generation.

For mobile gamers, AMD introduced the Ryzen 7045HX Series Mobile processors to deliver up to 18% faster single-threaded performance and up to an incredible 78% faster-multithreaded performance over the 6900HX to develop performance.

The new Ryzen processors will be available in Alienware, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI PCs beginning February 2023.

AMD’s recent launch of Ryzen processors reflects the company’s strategy to keep benefiting from high-growth business segments like high-performance computing and gaming.

AMD Addressing High Growth Markets to Boost Prospects

AMD shares slumped 14% compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 8.1% and 9.6%, respectively, in the six-month period.

High inflation, rising interest rate hikes and uncertain forex situation led the broader tech sector into the doldrums, reflected by AMD’s peers NVIDIA NVDA and Intel INTC, which also bore the brunt of the situation.

AMD reported third-quarter 2022 revenues of $5.7 billion, an increase of 29% year over year.

The company’s results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues resulting from reduced processor shipments due to weaker demand in the PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain due to rising inflation recession.

In order to deal with the slowing demand for PCs, AMD is developing its processors to cater to gamers and high-performance computing.

AMD has constantly been improving the performance of its Ryzen, Xilinx and Pensando processors to help address the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in industries like cloud, gaming and data center.

However, as it ventures into new markets, the company faces rising competition from the likes of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA is a dominant name in the data center, professional visualization and gaming markets, where its peers are close on its heels. NVDA has been benefiting from the rapid proliferation of AI. The company has been expanding its base in untapped markets like climate science, energy research, space exploration and digital biology.

Intel is still the leading name in the consumer PC market and is the major competitor of AMD in this segment. INTC is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by transitioning to data-centric businesses such as AI and autonomous driving.

Nevertheless, AMD, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to benefit from its plans to address new markets, accelerate data center growth and enter the AI and Augmented Reality spaces with its launch of various products by building strategic partnerships with companies like Dell Technologies and OEM partners like Hewlett Packard HPE, Acer and Lenovo. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMD is also leading its peers in the HPC business segment as it enables customers across various fields like manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, climate research and more to utilize supercomputers for research purposes.

However, it is worth mentioning that AMD powers five of the top 10 most powerful and eight of the top 10 most energy-efficient supercomputers globally. CSC’s LUMI supercomputer powered by AMD EPYC and AMD Instinct MI200 systems is third on the Top500 list with 152 petaflops of performance and third on the Green500 list with 51.63 gigaflops/watt power efficiency, while the Adastra system at GENCI-CINES is 10th on the Top500 list and fourth on the Green500 list.

Also, AMD’s EPYC CPUs and Instinct Accelerators power the world’s fastest and most energy-efficient supercomputer — Frontier — which the company built in partnership with HPE.

