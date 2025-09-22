Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ended the recent trading session at $159.79, demonstrating a +1.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The stock of chipmaker has fallen by 6.18% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Advanced Micro Devices will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.17, showcasing a 27.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 27.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $32.73 billion, indicating changes of +19.34% and +26.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. At present, Advanced Micro Devices boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.65, so one might conclude that Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

