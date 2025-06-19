Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Opinions on Recent Stock Surge and AI Chip Developments

Recent discussions on X about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have centered around the company's significant stock price surge, with shares jumping over 8% in a single trading session this week. Many users are buzzing about the potential of AMD's upcoming MI355 chips, which are touted to challenge competitors with claims of substantial speed and cost efficiency improvements. The optimism is further fueled by analyst upgrades and whispers of potential partnerships with major tech players, driving a renewed interest in AMD's position in the AI and data center markets.

The tone on X also reflects curiosity and debate over whether this rally signals a long-term breakout or a temporary spike, with some pointing to strong buying volume as a bullish indicator. Conversations highlight AMD's strategic moves to capture market share in the AI sector, though there are murmurs of caution about possible pullbacks due to high momentum. This dynamic mix of excitement and scrutiny keeps the dialogue engaging as investors weigh the implications of AMD's latest developments.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Advanced Micro Devices Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/07.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Trading Activity

Advanced Micro Devices insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,163 institutional investors add shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock to their portfolio, and 1,513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMD forecast page.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $144.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.