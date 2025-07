Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Opinions on AI and Data Center Growth

Recent discussions on X about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have centered around the company's strong positioning in the AI and data center markets, especially as it competes with industry giants. Many users have highlighted AMD's EPYC processors gaining significant market share in servers and the promising performance of its MI series accelerators, with some pointing to collaborations with major tech firms as a key growth driver for 2025. There’s a palpable excitement about potential revenue growth, with several noting the company's strategic moves in AI-powered laptops and enterprise solutions.

However, not all chatter is unequivocally positive, as some on X express concerns about the competitive pressure from rivals and the sustainability of recent stock gains, especially after a notable jump in price earlier this year. Posts often mention the challenge of maintaining momentum amidst a rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape, with debates on whether AMD can carve out a larger niche against dominant players. This mix of optimism and caution keeps the conversation dynamic and closely watched by investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Trading Activity

Advanced Micro Devices insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

Advanced Micro Devices Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,134 institutional investors add shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock to their portfolio, and 1,191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Advanced Micro Devices Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Reduce" rating on 07/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Advanced Micro Devices Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $144.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

