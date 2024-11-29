Advanced Medical Solutions: Expanding Global Presence

Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) has released an update.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc reports its issued share capital at over 217 million shares, highlighting an opportunity for shareholders to assess their holdings. As a global leader in tissue-healing technology, AMS continues to expand its market presence with a diverse product range and strategic acquisitions. With operations worldwide, the company remains a significant player in the medical technology sector.
