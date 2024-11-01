Advanced Medical Solutions Announces Shareholder Voting Rights

Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) has released an update.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, a leading innovator in tissue-healing technologies, announced its total voting rights with 217,784,144 ordinary shares in circulation. The company, renowned for its diverse range of surgical products under several brand names, continues to expand its global reach through strategic acquisitions and robust manufacturing operations across multiple countries. This update provides essential information for shareholders regarding their interests in the company.

