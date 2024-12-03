News & Insights

Advanced Health Intelligence Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

December 03, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has announced the issuance of over 1.8 million unquoted equity securities. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could be of interest to investors tracking the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

