Advanced Energy Industries Inc Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.5 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $49.0 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Energy Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $75.1 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $489.4 million from $415.4 million last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.69 To $ 2.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 480 M To $ 520 M

