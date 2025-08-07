Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.97, changing hands as high as $134.83 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $93.915 per share, with $166.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.90.

