Advanced Drainage Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Advanced Drainage Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $192.00 and a low estimate of $161.00. A 4.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $188.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Drainage Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $195.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $184.00 $192.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $161.00 $174.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $192.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Drainage Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Drainage Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Advanced Drainage Systems: A Closer Look

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The company's operating segment includes Pipe; Infiltrator; International and Allied Products and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipe segment. The company serves Agriculture; Aviation and Military; Mining; Residential; Transportation; Healthcare and Education and others.

A Deep Dive into Advanced Drainage Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Advanced Drainage Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.79% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Drainage Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Advanced Drainage Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

