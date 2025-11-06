Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $156.01 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $130.38 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $850.38 million from $782.61 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $156.01 Mln. vs. $130.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $850.38 Mln vs. $782.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.900 - $2.900 Bln

