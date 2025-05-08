Advanced Drainage Systems Buys River Valley Pipe

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), a provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries announced Thursday the acquisition of River Valley Pipe LLC, a privately-owned pipe manufacturing company located in the Midwest region of the United States.

"We are excited to welcome River Valley Pipe to ADS," said Scott Barbour, President and CEO of ADS. "This acquisition advances our strategic priority to grow our market leading position through acquisitions in our core stormwater and agriculture drainage markets in key agriculture states of Illinois and Iowa. ADS and River Valley Pipe have a shared commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence in the agriculture market. Together, we look forward to building on the significant capabilities of the two companies."

