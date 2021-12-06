Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Jet Polymer Recycling For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Water management solutions provider Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) announced Monday the acquisition of Jet Polymer Recycling, a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition advances ADS' strategic priority to expand the ADS Recycling capabilities to support future growth, while also underpinning ADS' commitment to environmental sustainability.

Through this transaction, ADS has secured high-quality recycled plastic to leverage in the fast growing on-site septic wastewater business, as well as a platform to obtain additional high-density polyethylene in the southern region of the U.S., which remains a key growth area for both ADS and Infiltrator.

Fort Payne, Alabama-based Jet Polymer has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.