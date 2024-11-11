News & Insights

Advanced Drainage price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Loop Capital

November 11, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois lowered the firm’s price target on Advanced Drainage (WMS) to $170 from $180 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 earnings miss and guidance cut were a surprise given that the quarter was trending more in line despite the choppy non-residential backdrop, but while sales missed on storm impacts and negative price/cost, the quarter’s main positives were on strong infrastructure and residential sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

