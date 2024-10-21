News & Insights

Stocks

Advanced Braking Technology Expands with Global Partnership

October 21, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with RaptorTech Pty Ltd to market and sell BrakeiQ, a cutting-edge braking system compatible with major OEMs like Caterpillar and Komatsu. This strategic partnership is expected to expand ABT’s presence into new markets, particularly in the mining sector, and drive significant revenue growth. The agreement, initially set for three years, includes a provision for contract renewal and aims to enhance ABT’s market share globally.

For further insights into AU:ABV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.