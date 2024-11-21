News & Insights

Advance Residence Invests in Green Loan Financing

November 21, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has announced plans to secure new debt financing totaling 2,500 million yen, including a green loan, to repay maturing loans and support property acquisitions. This move aligns with ADR’s commitment to integrating ESG considerations into its asset management and leveraging green finance to strengthen its financial base. These strategic financial maneuvers are intended to sustain growth and enhance the company’s investment portfolio.

