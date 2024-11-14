Advance Residence Investment Secures Energy-Efficiency Certifications

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has achieved Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) certifications for two of its properties, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. The company boasts a portfolio where 33.1% of its properties now have energy-saving certifications, reinforcing its position as a defensive J-REIT with stable dividends.

For further insights into JP:3269 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.