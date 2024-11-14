News & Insights

Stocks
ADZZF

Advance Residence Investment Secures Energy-Efficiency Certifications

November 14, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has achieved Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) certifications for two of its properties, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. The company boasts a portfolio where 33.1% of its properties now have energy-saving certifications, reinforcing its position as a defensive J-REIT with stable dividends.

For further insights into JP:3269 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADZZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.