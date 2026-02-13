Markets
AAP

Advance Auto Parts Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q4

February 13, 2026 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations of $30 million compared to a loss of $610 million, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $0.49, compared with a loss of $10.16, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $0.86 compared with a loss of $1.18. The company noted that the additional week in fourth quarter 2025 added approximately $0.08 to adjusted earnings per share.

Fourth quarter net sales totaled $2.0 billion, flat with prior year. Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 1.1%.

For 2026, the company projects: adjusted EPS in a range of $2.40 to $3.10; net sales in a range of $8.485 billion to $8.575 billion, and comparable store sales growth in a range of 1.00% to 2.00%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Advance Auto Parts shares are up 11.88 percent to $65.14.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.