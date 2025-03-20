Advance Auto Parts Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advance Auto Parts. Our analysis of options history for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $235,655, and 5 were calls, valued at $202,665.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $45.0 for Advance Auto Parts, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Advance Auto Parts's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Advance Auto Parts's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Advance Auto Parts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.45 $4.25 $4.33 $35.00 $61.0K 123 1.3K AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.45 $4.25 $4.26 $35.00 $50.7K 123 2.8K AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.55 $3.35 $3.47 $45.00 $48.9K 120 1.4K AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.63 $45.00 $43.1K 120 2.9K AAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.23 $1.16 $1.16 $38.00 $41.7K 67 381

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Inc is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers (professional) and do it yourself (DIY) customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company's stores and branches offer a range selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and owned brand automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy-duty trucks.eds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advance Auto Parts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Advance Auto Parts Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 712,715, the price of AAP is up by 2.32%, reaching $37.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What The Experts Say On Advance Auto Parts

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Advance Auto Parts, maintaining a target price of $40. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts with a target price of $34. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Advance Auto Parts, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Advance Auto Parts, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advance Auto Parts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.