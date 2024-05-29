Aduro Clean Technologies Targets $2.5M in Private Placement

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies is launching a private placement to raise between $2 million and $2.5 million to fund research and development in chemical recycling technologies and cover general expenses. This offering, consisting of units priced at $1.30 each, includes shares and warrants, with the latter exercisable at $1.60. Scheduled to close around June 14, 2024, the initiative is open to investors in all Canadian provinces and is not subject to resale restrictions for Canadians.

