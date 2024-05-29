ADTRAN's (ADTN) ALM Solution Boosts SUNET's Infrastructure

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN recently announced that the Swedish University Computer Network (“SUNET”) is leveraging its Advanced Link Monitoring (ALM) in-service fiber monitoring solution to bolster network reliability and functional efficiency.



The cutting-edge technology provides SUNET's maintenance teams with insights in real-time into the quality of its extensive nationwide backbone infrastructure, pointing out the exact location of any fiber-related issues.



The installation of ADTN's 16-port ALM fiber assurance solution across SUNET's expansive 8,000km fiber backbone network empowers the swift identification of troubles with enhanced network resilience. This advantage is significant for a user community engaged in data-intensive scientific research endeavors.



Furthermore, the ALM technology facilitates “proactive” maintenance. SUNET uses ALM (through an intuitive graphical user interface) to oversee a vast national infrastructure comprising RAMAN-amplified optical links. This platform identifies abnormalities such as fiber breaks, attenuation variations, tapping attempts and other issues that could potentially disrupt connection quality and service availability, thus securing SUNET's network robustness.



As the backbone of Sweden's R&E network, SUNET plays a pivotal role in enabling academia and scientific communities to access knowledge materials, conduct research and foster international collaborations. The integration of ADTN's ALM solution enhances the level of assurance for seamless, high-quality services within the Nordics' R&E ecosystem.



SUNET is said to connect more than 110 organizations and caters to a community of 750,000 students, teachers and researchers across Sweden and beyond. The deployment of ADTN’s ALM platform with its passive fiber monitoring capabilities has strengthened this critical infrastructure, rendered trusted services and simplified operational processes, added ADTN.



Based in Huntsville, AL, ADTRAN is one of the leading provider of innovative solutions and services that facilitate voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of global network infrastructure. The company has a diverse global customer base that includes Tier 1, 2 and 3 service providers, alternative service providers such as utilities, municipalities, cable/multiple-system operators, Small and Medium Businesses and distributed enterprises.



In the last reported quarter, ADTN’s revenues fell 28.6% year over year to $226.1 million due to sluggish demand trends across the network solutions business. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $223 million. The expansion of the Mosaic One platform reportedly boosted its customer base.



The stock has lost 37.5% in the past year against the industry's growth of 52.5%.



ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

