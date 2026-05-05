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ADTRAN Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises

May 05, 2026 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, supported by higher revenue driven by growth in its Network Solutions segment.

Profit before tax was $2.85 million, compared with a loss before tax of $9.35 million last year

Operating income came in at $6.38 million, reversing a loss of $3.97 million in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $1.32 million or $0.01 per share from a loss of $11.27 million or $0.14 per share reported in the prior-year period.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted earnings of $10.96 million or $0.14 per share.

Revenue increased to $286.09 million from $247.74 million last year.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in a range of $283 million to $303 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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