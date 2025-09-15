Markets
ADTRAN Plans To Offer $150 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030

September 15, 2025 — 11:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) announced that it plans to offer $150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

The company also expects to grant the initial purchaser of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $22.50 million principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on September 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods.

The company said it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions. The company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement dated July 18, 2022, with a syndicate of lenders named therein and the other parties from time to time thereto.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
