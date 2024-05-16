ADTRAN (ADTN) Solution Boosts High-Speed Broadband Services

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN recently announced that TruVista, a prominent telecommunication provider, has opted to utilize ADTN’s Advanced Link Monitoring (ALM) technology for its fiber footprint across South Carolina and Georgia. The recent venture signifies the expansion of a decade-long business relationship between ADTRAN and TruVista. ADTN earlier assisted TruVista with the rollout of the fiber network in both states.



In today’s digital-oriented world, uninterrupted robust network connectivity is becoming crucial for multiple daily activities, such as online learning, work from home, video streaming and more. Optical fiber serves as the backbone of modern network infrastructure. However, without effective monitoring, high-speed broadband networks are vulnerable to disruptions. Continuous upkeep of hardware, regular maintenance and inspection of the whole infrastructure is a daunting task for operators, often leading to higher operating expenses.



Adtran’s ALM technology effectively addresses these issues. The solution optimized for ease of use monitors the network and delivers actionable insights to the service providers in real time. It promptly alerts service providers of any irregularities or security breaches and accurately pinpoints fiber faults for rapid response, significantly reducing troubleshooting time and repair cycles. The ALM solution is versatile as it can easily integrate with any optical transmission technology and efficiently identify any anomalies regardless of the network equipment used.



The ALM solution also boasts fanless operation and leverages solid-state memory storage, which ensures greater service reliability. In addition to power efficiency, its comprehensive network health data empower operators to optimize operations and boost network resiliency.



TruVista has a substantial fiber infrastructure footprint. The advanced capabilities of ALM will offer top-tier protection against unpredictable events such as natural disasters or accidental cuts and enhance customer satisfaction with consistent connectivity.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends for its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has lost 38.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 61.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

