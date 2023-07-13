ADTRAN (ADTN) Boosts ALM Platform With Cutting-Edge Innovation

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently launched Deep PON (Passive Optical Network) Assurance Technology to enhance its industry-leading Advanced Link Monitoring (ALM) solution. The highly scalable PON monitoring solution assures uninterrupted connectivity for communication service providers (CSPs). ALM platform integrated with new features will offer extensive visibility to CSPs without the need for any additional equipment installation in the field.



PON network is crucial for delivering high-speed connectivity to millions of homes and businesses. As remote work, e-commerce, financial services and various aspects of everyday life are becoming more and more dependent on digital connectivity, it is essential for service providers to keep PON networks consistently operational. However, the continuous monitoring of the system is extremely costly and challenging.



The cutting-edge features of ALM provide a cost-effective way to track the entire network. The new feature is compatible with any existing PON infrastructure and can immediately deploy into any fiber-to-home, fiber-to-business network system. It proactively monitors for any service degradation and enriches CSPs with real-time actionable insight into infrastructure conditions.



ADTRAN’s Ensemble Controller network management platform provides the status of the system and enables CSPs to swiftly address and resolve problems before they can impact customers.



ALM, integrated with a deep PON assurance solution, gives the service provider better control of the system and ensures optimal performance and reliability. It also significantly reduces repair cycles, lowers power consumption and enhances operational efficiency. ADTRAN is aiming to expand the benefit of deep PON assurance innovation to a broader customer base and allow them to unlock the full potential of the PON ecosystem.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



ADTRAN is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has lost 43.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.8%.



ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.