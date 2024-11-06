ADTN Boosts Network Infrastructure of Research Center: Stock to Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has recently announced that Centre Régional Informatique et d’Applications Numériques de Normandie (“CRIANN”) has deployed ADTRAN’s FSP 3000 optical transport technology and ALM fiber monitoring platform to enhance network connectivity across research and education centers in France. ADTRAN’s Elite partner Axians played a crucial role in the installation process and will provide maintenance support in the future.



The growing usage of data-intensive applications in the domain of AI (artificial intelligence) research and simulation-based studies is propelling the demand for high-performance digital infrastructure. Applications like real-time simulations and collaborative research projects require ultra-low latency and consistently high-speed connectivity. In addition, network infrastructure should be highly adaptable and scalable enough to allow institutions to enhance capacity and support future technological advancements.



Integration of ADTN’s FSP 3000 will enable CRIANN to address these requirements. ADTRAN’s offering includes FSP 3000 OpenFabric 1200, the latest module in ADTN’s FSP 3000 OpenFabric series. Its compact, cost-efficient design is optimized for multiple optical transport networks (OTN) and Ethernet client services from 10 Gbit/s to 400 Gbit/s. The flexible OTN solution facilitates a smooth upgrade process from the existing transport network. The leading-edge optical transport technology boosts capacity across CRIANN’s entire fiber infrastructure while making the network services more resilient.



To mitigate hindrances related to network disruptions, CRIANN has also installed ADTN’s cutting-edge Advanced Link Monitoring (ALM) solution. With the real-time geographic information system, the solution effectively detects any fiber issues with pinpoint precision. This feature allows maintenance teams to form a better understanding of the fiber ecosystem, enabling them to act swiftly in case of any disruption. This capability minimizes downtime and operating costs and improves service availability.

Will This Venture Boost ADTN’s Share Performance?

The successful deployment of the FSP 3000 and ALM fiber monitoring platforms at CRIANN underscores the reliability of ADTN’s product suite in establishing scalable, high-speed, resilient network infrastructure. The shift toward digital advancements from research institutions can present a solid growth opportunity for ADTN’s innovative optical transport and fiber monitoring solutions.



ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. The company expects solid traction in domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions, along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions.

ADTN’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of ADTRAN have gained 14.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 60.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



UI’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.