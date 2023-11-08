AdTech Bot Prevention in the Era of Web2 vs. Web3: Where to Put Your Money?

The battle against bots in digital advertising has been a persistent challenge in the Web2 era. Techniques like traffic filtering and machine learning have been employed but limitations remain. Enter Web3, the next-generation internet based on decentralization and blockchain technology.

It offers a tamper-proof ledger for ad interactions, enhancing security and transparency. This innovation benefits advertisers, publishers, and users by ensuring accurate and authentic ad interactions while reducing the risk of bot-generated impersonation and fake profiles. It's a promising solution to the ongoing bot problem in digital advertising.

Key Differences Between Web2 and Web3 AdTech Solutions

DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science (IAS), and Verasity/VeraViews each approach the fight against ad fraud and bot activity in unique ways, leveraging their specific strengths and technologies. DoubleVerify's approach involves real-time data analysis to detect irregularities and anomalies in digital advertising campaigns that may indicate bot activity. By monitoring metrics like invalid traffic and non-human traffic, they can identify fraudulent behavior swiftly. Their reputation in the industry is built on their ability to ensure that ad placements are viewed by genuine human audiences, ultimately preventing fraudulent impressions and clicks.

IAS, a close competitor of DoubleVerify, also utilizes advanced algorithms and data analysis to tackle ad fraud and bot activity. They specialize in identifying invalid traffic and ensuring that ad impressions and clicks come from legitimate sources. In addition to their fraud prevention efforts, IAS offers a suite of measurement and verification services, allowing advertisers to monitor and optimize their campaigns while simultaneously reducing the risk of ad fraud. Their brand safety solutions are designed to prevent ad placements on websites that could be harmful or non-compliant, further strengthening their ability to combat ad fraud.

Verasity's VeraViews takes a distinctive approach to ad fraud, with roots in the web3 ecosystem. While their primary focus is on video-sharing and advertising, they also address ad fraud and bot activity through Proof of View to prevent invalid traffic (IVT).

VeraViews utilizes similar IVT prevention technology to Double Verify and IAS, such as AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, but merges this with blockchain technology to verify and authenticate views and engagement on-chain, making it difficult for bots to generate fake impressions, and ensuring campaign data can’t be tampered with. The transparency and immutability of blockchain serve to ensure the authenticity of interactions, and provides both advertisers and publishers with a totally transparent record of IVT and campaign performance.

Market capitalizations compared

The significant differences in market capitalization between web2 and web3 AdTech companies certainly offer valuable insights. Market capitalization, which represents a company's total market value, is influenced by a multitude of elements, including financial performance, market adoption, growth potential, investor sentiment, and market maturity.

Let's take a closer look at web2 AdTech companies like DoubleVerify, with a market cap of 4.5 billion, and Integral Ad Science (IAS), with a market cap of 1.9 billion. These companies have a lengthy track record and well-established financial stability, which significantly contributes to their substantial market capitalizations. Their extensive client base and longstanding industry partnerships further enhance their perceived value.

In contrast, web3 AdTech solutions, typified by Verasity with a market cap of 56 million, are relatively new entrants in the market. They are at the forefront of pioneering innovative technologies, including blockchain and decentralized systems. Its modest market capitalization suggests significant growth potential, especially as web3 technology gains wider recognition and investors increasingly acknowledge its transformative possibilities.

Despite their nascent stage of growth, web3 solutions are attracting attention due to their potential for transformation. There are significant growth opportunities inherent in web3, even if this may not yet be fully reflected in their market capitalization.

The role of investor sentiment and awareness cannot be understated when it comes to determining market capitalization. Web2 companies have had the time to instill investor confidence, while web3 solutions are introducing groundbreaking paradigms and gradually gaining recognition. The disruptive potential of web3 technologies, particularly blockchain, is becoming increasingly evident in the industry.

Furthermore, the undervaluation of web3 solutions can also be attributed to their capacity to introduce transparency, security, and efficiency into digital advertising and content-sharing ecosystems. While the differences in market capitalization between web2 and web3 AdTech companies may suggest the potential undervaluation of the latter, it's imperative to consider the multifaceted factors discussed above when evaluating their true worth.

As the web3 ecosystem continues to mature, gains wider adoption, and more convincingly demonstrates its value, market capitalizations are likely to adjust to better reflect the transformative potential of these solutions in the digital advertising and content-sharing landscape.

What investors can take from this

For investors in the digital advertising technology sector, understanding the transition from Web2 to Web3 is crucial. Web2 AdTech has been the norm for advertisers for years, relying on centralized infrastructure and techniques like targeting and tracking.

However, investors should be aware of the persistent challenges in Web2, particularly in bot prevention, as automated scripts can distort ad metrics and budgets. In Web2, solutions like traffic filtering, behavioral analysis, and machine learning models have been employed, but they come with their limitations, including concerns about data centralization.

Investors should take note of the emergence of Web3 AdTech solutions, which are gaining attention due to their decentralized, blockchain-based nature. Web3 represents a fundamental shift in the internet, emphasizing user empowerment, control, and data ownership. It holds promise in addressing the shortcomings of Web2 AdTech, including bot prevention, ad fraud, and data privacy.

One key aspect to consider is blockchain technology in Web3 AdTech. Blockchain provides transparency and trust, ensuring that ad interactions are recorded in a tamper-proof manner, which can benefit advertisers, publishers, and users.

Decentralized identity solutions on the blockchain can enhance ad fraud prevention by reducing the risk of impersonation and fake bot-generated profiles. Smart contracts and micropayments, facilitated by cryptocurrencies, offer new compensation models in AdTech.

Investor sentiment and awareness play a significant role in shaping market capitalization. Web3 technologies, particularly blockchain, have the potential to disrupt and improve traditional systems, and as their transformative potential becomes more evident, market capitalizations may adjust to better reflect their value in the digital advertising and content-sharing landscape.

