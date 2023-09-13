Adtalem (ATGE) & DaVita to Launch Nephrology Nursing Course

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE has announced a collaboration with DaVita Inc., a prominent kidney care provider, to introduce a new "Introduction to Nephrology Nursing" curriculum. This initiative is part of the company’s Practice Ready Specialty Focused. (PRSF) program and will be offered at Chamberlain University, the largest online school of nursing in the United States.



The PRSF program is designed to equip pre-licensure nursing students with the skills and knowledge needed for high-demand healthcare specialties. Through this partnership, ATGE aims to expose students to the field of nephrology, offering them one-on-one clinical experiences with practicing nurses before graduation.



The collaboration with DaVita not only introduces students to nephrology but also provides invaluable first-hand clinical experience, giving them a strong foundation for a career in kidney care. ATGE and DaVita will work together to develop online courses and a clinical practicum that offers hands-on learning experiences to Chamberlain students.



This new nephrology curriculum will equip students with the tools, information, and practical experience necessary to excel in the nephrology clinical landscape. It will not only enhance their understanding of this specialty but also enable them to enter the field of nephrology nursing with confidence.



The partnership between ATGE and DaVita represents a significant step in bridging the gap between nursing education and real-world healthcare needs. It not only enriches the educational experience of nursing students at Chamberlain University but also helps address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field of nephrology.

Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adtalem stock has gained 22.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s rise of 18.4%. The company has been benefiting from strategic partnerships & innovation, and cost synergies.



This prominent healthcare education institution boasts a robust long-term earnings growth rate of 15%, underscoring its enduring resilience. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for fiscal 2024 has risen from $4.28 per share to $4.31 per share, a testament to analysts' upbeat outlook on the company's potential for future growth.



Adtalem's healthcare and international divisions have experienced substantial growth in both revenues and profitability since fiscal 2013. At present, the U.S. healthcare sector faces a considerable shortage of skilled professionals, which poses a significant risk to the quality of care and worsens health disparities across the country. Adtalem believes that it has strategically positioned itself as a scalable solution to tackle these pressing challenges.

