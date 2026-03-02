ADT Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $146 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $1.083 billion from $1.085 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

