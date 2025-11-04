ADT Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $144 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $187 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.298 billion from $1.244 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.298 Bln vs. $1.244 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.89 Full year revenue guidance: $5,075Bl to $5,175Bl

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.