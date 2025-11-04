Markets
ADT

ADT Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

November 04, 2025 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $144 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $187 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.298 billion from $1.244 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.298 Bln vs. $1.244 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.89 Full year revenue guidance: $5,075Bl to $5,175Bl

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.