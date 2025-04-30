ADT Inc. Launches Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave for Enhanced Smart Home Security

ADT, Yale, and Z-Wave Alliance launch Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch, featuring fingerprint access and enhanced ADT+ app functionalities.

Quiver AI Summary

ADT Inc. has partnered with Yale and the Z-Wave Alliance to introduce the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave for ADT+, marking a significant advancement in smart home security. This innovative smart lock features fingerprint control and leverages the new Z-Wave User Credential Command Class, allowing users to unlock the device and disarm their ADT+ security system with just their fingerprint. Alongside this product launch, ADT is enhancing the ADT+ app with a Home | Away functionality that uses geofencing for real-time household awareness and automates security settings based on user presence. The lock offers multiple access methods, including biometric, keypad, and traditional key entry, and allows for seamless integration with the ADT+ system to provide streamlined security. The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch is available now for $279.99, reflecting a collaborative effort to redefine home security with increased convenience and protection.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave, the first smart lock with fingerprint control, enhances ADT's offerings in smart home security.

Introduction of the Z-Wave User Credential Command Class allows seamless integration of biometric and security systems, setting a new benchmark for interoperability.

Major update to the ADT+ app introduces geofencing capabilities for smarter automation and real-time household awareness, further enhancing user convenience and security.

Collaboration with Yale and the Z-Wave Alliance showcases ADT's commitment to innovation and leadership in the smart home security industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the security of the new fingerprint control feature may arise, particularly in terms of how user data is managed and protected.

The requirement of a minimum one-month monitoring contract may deter potential customers who are interested in the lock but prefer not to commit to additional services.

The complexity of integrating multiple unlocking methods and features in the ADT+ app may confuse less tech-savvy users, potentially leading to dissatisfaction or harmful misconfigurations.

FAQ

What is the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave?

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave is a smart lock integrated with ADT+ that features fingerprint control.

How does fingerprint recognition work in home security?

This lock allows users to unlock and disarm their ADT+ system using their fingerprint, enhancing security and convenience.

What are the new features of the ADT+ app?

The updated ADT+ app introduces Home | Away automation based on geolocation for smarter security management.

Where can I buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave?

The lock is available for purchase at ADT.com for $279.99, with options for self-setup or professional installation.

What is the Z-Wave User Credential Command Class?

This industry-first feature allows seamless biometric access and system control, improving security integration in smart homes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $ADT stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ADT





Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the leader in smart home security solutions, in collaboration with





Yale





and the





Z-Wave Alliance





, today announced the launch of the



​









Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave ​​​​for ADT+







​. The Z-Wave 800 Series smart lock is the only one on the market with fingerprint control​ ​and ​the first smart lock to leverage the newly introduced Z-Wave User Credential Command Class. This industry-first innovation allows users to unlock and disarm their ADT+ security system using just their fingerprint.





In addition to this revolutionary hardware, ADT is rolling out a major update to the ADT+ app, introducing Home | Away functionality, which leverages geofencing to provide real-time household awareness and automate security settings based on user presence.





“ADT, alongside ​our partners at Yale and ​the Z-Wave Alliance​, is setting a new standard for smart home security,” said Omar Khan, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at ADT. “With the introduction of the User Credential Command Class and updates to ADT+, we’re not just launching a new lock—we’re redefining how security systems and smart locks work together. This is a leap forward for home security, combining convenience and protection in a way that has never been done before.”







A Smarter, More Secure Home with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave







The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave​ 800 Series​ is designed to integrate seamlessly with ADT+ for an elevated security experience, offering multiple unlocking methods, including the new fingerprint recognition for biometric-based security, keypad code entry, traditional physical key access, virtual key control through the ADT+ app​,​ or Trusted Neighbor’s Auto Unlock feature. By directly integrating with the ADT+ Base, the lock uniquely enables users to arm and disarm their security system from the lock itself, creating a streamlined security experience.





​​“The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave represents a significant advancement in smart home integration,” said Naveen Chhangani, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Chief Product Officer at ADT. “By combining biometric entry with the Z-Wave User Credential Command Class, we’re delivering a solution that securely connects physical access with system-level control — all in a way that feels seamless and intuitive for the user.”





This milestone represents a major step forward in connected security and reflects the strength of collaboration across partners.





"The Touch Lock represents a major leap forward in how smart locks and security systems work together," said Gilles Drieu, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at ADT. "Developed in close collaboration with Yale and the Z-Wave Alliance, the introduction of the User Credential Command Class enables secure, biometric access while setting a new benchmark for interoperability across the smart home industry."





“We’re proud to partner with ADT and ​the ​Z-Wave​ Alliance​ to bring the first-ever Z-Wave User Credential Command Class lock to market,” said Kevin Kraus, Vice President of Technology Alliances and IoT Business Development at Yale​, part of Fortune Brands Innovations​. “This collaboration has led to a truly innovative solution that delivers not only enhanced security but also unparalleled convenience for ​ADT ​homeowners.”







Expanding Trusted Neighbor Access with ​Fingerprint Recognition​​





​







Building on ADT’s Trusted Neighbor program, the​ Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave​ 800 Series​ allows designated neighbors and helpers to enter during their access windows with just their fingerprint —no phone ​or code ​required​–– ​which makes it a perfect solution for​ families who want a worry-free, flexible​​,​​ and convenient lifestyle​, supporting secure and seamless access for those who need it.







ADT+ App Updates: Home | Away Automation for Smarter Security







With the latest ADT+ mobile app update, users gain access to Home | Away, a feature that detects the location of participating mobile devices within a home’s geofence to determine occupancy. If all registered devices leave the home, the system can automatically switch to Away mode, intelligently triggering security automations such as locking doors, adjusting smart home settings, and arming the security system. Key Home | Away capabilities include:







View real-time occupancy status in the ADT+ dashboard.



View real-time occupancy status in the ADT+ dashboard.



Receive automated alerts when the system is unarmed, and no one is home.



Receive automated alerts when the system is unarmed, and no one is home.



Grant Trusted Neighbors and Helpers access during their designated window.



Grant Trusted Neighbors and Helpers access during their designated window.



With your permission, provide ADT monitoring agents with visibility into home occupancy during an alarm event (for customers with professional monitoring).



With your permission, provide ADT monitoring agents with visibility into home occupancy during an alarm event (for customers with professional monitoring).



Manually update your home status at any time.











The ADT+ app is also receiving a major design enhancement to update the app’s original menu style with easier access to features most used by customers. Updates include navigation patterns with the addition of a navigation bar, and a stage-setting design that allows incremental improvements as ADT+ continues to evolve.







Availability and Pricing







The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave​ 800 Series​ is available now for $279.99 at ADT.com and can be installed with either ADT+ Self Setup or professional installation. Minimum one month monitoring contract required.





The new ADT+ app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store today.





For more information, visit





ADT.com





.







About ADT







ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for people, homes, and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience—delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.—ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit



ADT.com



.







About Yale







​​​Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places, and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries, and more. The Yale residential brand in the United States and Canada is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. For more information, visit



www.shopyalehome.com



​​







About The Z-Wave Alliance







The Z-Wave Alliance is a standards development organization dedicated to developing and advancing Z-Wave® technology as an open and internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959) for smart home and IoT solutions. Alliance members continue to shape and drive the future of Z-Wave through open development in the Alliance OS Work Group. With over 4,500 certified wireless, interoperable devices, Z-Wave Alliance member companies provide leading-edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety, security, and more. The Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) specification uniquely enables IoT applications beyond the home. With a range of up to 1.5 miles, ZWLR delivers the performance and scalability required in MDU & hospitality deployments, and more. Learn more at





www.zwavealliance.org





.







Media Contact







Max Borges Agency





ADT@MaxBorgesAgency.com





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.