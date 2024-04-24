News & Insights

ADT

ADT Appoints Jeff Likosar As CFO

April 24, 2024 — 10:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) said that it has appointed Jeff Likosar as Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to his roles as President, Corporate Development, and Chief Transformation Officer, which he will continue to hold, Likosar had been interim CFO since December 2023. Previously, he served as the company's CFO from 2017 to 2022. Likosar will retain his responsibilities for corporate development, strategy, and transformation execution alongside his CFO duties.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

