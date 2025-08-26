ADSK Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

AutoDesk ADSK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating 14.65% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.44 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. ADSK reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.



ADSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.22%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for ADSK’s Q2 Earnings

AUTODESK is expected to have entered the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with strong momentum following first quarter results that showed 15% revenue growth to $1.63 billion and continued business resilience despite macroeconomic uncertainties.



The Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations segment is likely to remain the primary growth driver, benefiting from the healthy adoption of Autodesk Construction Cloud and strength in enterprise business agreements. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are expected to post steady contributions as subscription renewals and traction in the Autodesk Store support performance. With transaction model friction easing, these products should deliver stable year-over-year growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Manufacturing portfolio should continue to benefit from demand for Fusion and the Product Design and Manufacturing Collection, with AI-driven design automation and simulation workflows providing incremental support. The Media and Entertainment segment is projected to see modest gains, aided by collaboration and production-tracking tools, though it remains a comparatively smaller contributor.



On the geographic front, the Americas and EMEA are set to lead expansion, reflecting sustained double-digit momentum, while Asia-Pacific may continue to lag amid Japan’s transition to the new model and exposure to China–Korea trade dynamics. Broader macro conditions will be watched closely for their impact on enterprise commitments.



However, certain headwinds may temper momentum. Heightened policy and geopolitical uncertainty could delay project spending, while currency swings remain a variable factor. In addition, restructuring and sales optimization actions undertaken in the prior quarter may cause short-term disruption.

Earnings Whispers for ADSK Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ADSK this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Though ADSK carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BuildABear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BuildABear Workshop shares have jumped 21.5% year to date. BuildABear Workshop is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 28.



Nvidia NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and carries a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Nvidia shares have surged 34% year to date. Nvidia is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 27.



Affirm AFRM currently has an Earnings ESP of +62.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Affirm shares have increased 27.1% year to date. Affirm is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 28.

