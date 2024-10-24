News & Insights

Stocks
ADMLF

Adriatic Metals Secures Permits for New Tailings Facility

October 24, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals has secured all necessary permits for the first phase of the Veovaca Tailings Storage Facility in Bosnia and Herzegovina, ensuring continued production at their Vares Silver Operation. The new facility, adhering to global tailings management standards, is set to handle waste for over a decade and will not disrupt current production schedules. This development marks a significant step forward in their operational strategy.

For further insights into AU:ADT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.