Adriatic Metals Secures Permits for New Tailings Facility

Adriatic Metals has secured all necessary permits for the first phase of the Veovaca Tailings Storage Facility in Bosnia and Herzegovina, ensuring continued production at their Vares Silver Operation. The new facility, adhering to global tailings management standards, is set to handle waste for over a decade and will not disrupt current production schedules. This development marks a significant step forward in their operational strategy.

