Adriatic Metals Plc Secures $50M in Equity Raise

May 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc has successfully completed an equity raising of approximately US$50 million through the placement of over 18 million new shares, supported by strong investor demand. The funds will enhance the company’s balance sheet and support the continued development of its Vares Operation, aiming for full production ramp-up in the second half of 2024. The company’s recent milestone includes the production of the first saleable concentrate from the Vares Project.

